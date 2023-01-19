String of burglaries target eyewear stores; owners demand action

Thieves break in to eyewear stores and walk out with thousands dollars worth of designer frames and glasses. Store owners say it's been a trend for some time and they're fed up.

SAN ANTONIO – Samin Pezeshk is the latest victim of a string of burglaries targeting eyewear boutiques and stores.

Video shows a disguised man breaking-in with a large rock, and walking out of the store with a bucket full of designer glasses in less than three minutes.

“Definitely a professional, had a huge bin with him and he walked through the store grabbing everything that he knew was of high-quality luxury,” she said.

Just a few miles away, Jackson Robinson with Mission Vision describes an almost identical burglary the day before.

“Brings in a black bucket and starts scooping frames into that black bucket in a white hoodie with a mask, gloves. Very quickly, you can tell this isn’t his first rodeo,” Robinson said.

He said it’s a gut punch to small businesses like his to see it happen over and over. This was the second break-in for him. Another happened in 2022.

“I know it’s not getting better. It sounds like it’s just increasing and and prevalence,” Robinson said it’s got many small business owners like him considering if it’s worth to stay open.

Dr. Bobby Wood of Wood Vision Source said thieves targeted him five times in 2022, but only made it three times inside the store. In one incident, a suspect walked out with two full suitcases of items. Wood has taken security measures, but he’s angry that more is not being done to deter criminals.

“Frustrating that we have large business expenses and insurance premiums going up. Plus the violation of what’s happening to our businesses. And we just don’t seem to be getting much help from the DA’s Office to kind of stop it,” Wood said.

After the first break-in police arrested and charged Randy Herrera. His arrest record shows he was the suspect in several other eyewear store break-ins. Court records show he’s out on bond awaiting indictment. Records show half a dozen similar charges.

Business owners warn others stores to be vigilant and take precautions to protect their property.

“Be vigilant, be as secure as you can with security films if you can afford the the guard gates, things like that. All of your inventory that you can lock it up each night,” Wood said.

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies are still looking for a suspect who stole $30,000 worth of designer eyewear from a business back in September 2022.

Anyone with information is urged to call authorities.

Store owners ask consumers not to purchase items they suspect are stolen from online markets or flea markets.

