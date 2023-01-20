Recall roundup: Gas range can emit deadly carbon monoxide

Hidden dangers prompted the recall of some home products, including a gas range, a TV and a vacuum.

ZLine recalled about 28,000 pro-style gas ranges because the oven can emit dangerous levels of carbon monoxide while the oven is in use. Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas that can be deadly.

ZLine has received 44 reports of carbon monoxide emissions, including three incidents in which people got medical attention, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall specifically involves 30- and 36-inch ranges with model numbers: RG30, RGS-30, RGB-30, RG36, RGS-36, and RGB-36. The ranges were sold in various colors and finishes.

They were sold from February 2019 through December 2022 at several retailers including Best Buy, Lowe’s, The Home Depot, Overstock.com and Wayfair.com.

Owners are urge to stop using the oven immediately and contact ZLine for a remedy. The company says the range can still be used.

ZLine can be reached at 888-359-4482, You can also find information online at zlinekitchen.com.

LG Electronics is recalling 52,000 86-inch free-standing smart TVs that can be unstable and tip over. Tip-overs are particularly dangerous, and even deadly, to small children.

Twelve tip-overs have been reported, but no injuries.

This recall involves four LG Electronics 86-inch smart TV models with model numbers 86UQ8000AUB, 86UQ7070ZUD, 86UQ7590PUD, and 86NANO75UQA. The TVs weigh approximately 100 pounds.

The televisions were sold at Walmart, Best Buy, Costco, and other stores nationwide and as well as online sites such as Amazon.com from March 2022 through September 2022 for $1,100 and $1,900.

Owners are urged to remove the stand legs and put the TV in a safe location away from children. They can also contact LG Electronics online for instructions on how to inspect the set and to get replacement parts and help from a technician for a free repair.

If the TV is mounted to a wall, consumers do not need to stop using it.

Cleaning product company Bissell is recalling about 61,000 of its cordless wet dry vacuums over a potential fire risk.

The company received dozens of reports of the battery overheating and smoking, including five reports of the battery catching fire. One burn injury was reported.

Model numbers 2551, 2551W and 25519 are included in the recall.

Owners are urged to stop using the vacuum and contact Bissell for a free in-home repair or replacement battery kit.

Thousands of multi-purpose helmets have been recalled because they do not meet federal safety standards and may not protect a child’s head in a crash.

Sakar International recalled three models: Credhedz Lizard helmets, Crayola dry-erase helmets and Tony Hawk multipurpose helmets, according to the CPSC.

The helmets were sold from November 2020 through October 2022 for about $30.

Tony Hawk helmets were sold in various colors and have black straps and a black buckle. The label inside the helmet will have one of the following item numbers: AGE251TH-GCRM, AGE251TH-NCRM, AGE251TH-BKMT, AGE251TH-BLU-T30-12, AGE251TH-RBW, AGE22SLDTH-BLK or ACTGEAR242TH-GRN.

Credhedz Lizard helmets are black with a green plastic lizard on the top of the helmet and have black straps and a black buckle. The item No. ACTGEAR241-LIZ is on the top right corner of the label.

Crayola Dry-Erase helmets are white and have black straps and a black buckle and are sold with a five pack of markers. The item is No. ACTGEAR242071.

Owners should contact Sakar to return them and get a refund in the form of a $30 gift card. For more information, click here.

