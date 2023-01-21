San Antonio nonprofit hosts ‘School Discovery Day’ as part of National School Choice Week

SAN ANTONIO – The nonprofit San Antonio Charter Moms hosted “School Discovery Day” at The DoSeum on Saturday as a kickoff event for the National School Choice Week campaign.

National School Choice Week (Jan. 22-28) is an initiative that gives families an opportunity to learn about different schools in their community.

San Antonio Charter Moms partnered with 30 San Antonio-area schools and other community leaders, offering a free interactive opportunity for families to learn more about different public, private, magnet, charter, online, and home-schooling options.

“Families get to come and meet all these different schools in one day. It’s a super efficient way to do school research for families that are planning ahead for the 2023-2024 school year,” San Antonio Charter Moms Executive Director Inga Cotton said.

In 2012, Cotton faced several challenges in choosing a school for her son. It inspired her to create the nonprofit and the “School Discovery Day” event.

“About 10 years ago, I realized my son was on the autism spectrum, and it was going to be a lot harder to find a school that would be a right fit for him. Then I also realized there are new charter schools coming to San Antonio. I realized if this school search thing is so hard for me, I bet it’s hard for other families as well,” Cotton said.

In an effort to help others, officials with San Antonio Charter Moms created a website with resources and tools for families to navigate local school choices.

