Drug-filled diapers found in traffic stop on South Side, BCSO says; 4 people arrested

SAN ANTONIO – Deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people in a drug bust including a woman who had heroin-filled diapers under her shirt.

BCSO said the investigation started when deputies conducted a traffic stop on Sunday at Loop 410 and Roosevelt Avenue on the South Side.

A K9 officer indicated that a narcotics smell was coming from the vehicle, but the drugs were not in plain sight, BCSO said. The K9 later found drugs behind the rear passenger seat, BCSO said.

Deputies arrested the driver, 27-year-old Santiago Olivares-Jimenez, and three passengers, 24-year-old Lucer Camacho-Garcia, 24-year-old Victorino Dimas-Casimiro and 66-year-old Fransisco Sanchez-Casanova.

Deputies said that Camacho-Garcia was searched and was found with two diapers under her shirt. Those diapers had brick-like bundles that had narcotics in them, deputies said.

All four suspects are facing federal charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of heroin, deputies said.

The drugs were estimated at $150,000.

