Authorities arrest man accused of pistol-whipping ex, forcing her to withdraw cash from ATM

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested a man accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home, pistol-whipping her and then forcing her to withdraw money from an ATM.

Ojoree Hebert, 28, has been charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the incident that happened on Dec. 20 on the North Side, booking records show.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that on that day, Hebert broke into the woman’s apartment through a sliding glass door, grabbed her by the hair and pistol-whipped her multiple times.

He then forced her to drive to a convenience store on Blanco Road and West Avenue, police said.

There, she was forced to withdraw money from an ATM. Police said she made three withdrawals of $200.

They went back to the woman’s apartment complex, where Hebert slapped her multiple times before fleeing on foot, police said.

A warrant for his arrest was issued that same day. Records show he was taken into custody on Monday. His bond is set at $135,000.

