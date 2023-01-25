The KSAT News app is getting an upgrade. Here’s how to make the most of it.

The free KSAT News app just got a major retooling to give readers like you the best go-to source for local news, video and livestreams.

As of Jan. 25, a new, customizable version of the app is available in both the Apple and the Google Play stores. Users who have the app already will simply need to update to its latest version.

New features on the KSAT app

The sleek new KSAT app will allow users to customize their preferences and tailor their news feed to stories that are most important to them by using a free Insider log-in.

It will also allow logged-in users to comment on articles and engage with other readers on the article message board.

The app also has an upgraded video player that will deliver video and livestreams that are cleaner and easier to use.

You can also swipe right on the app to pull up the curated news feed you are used to seeing in previous versions of the app.

How to get the new KSAT app

If you already have the current KSAT app, you won’t need to delete it or get a new app, you just need to update the current one.

You can do that by going into your settings or visiting the app store and manually updating.

If you don’t already have the KSAT app, this is a perfect time to download it. Just go to your phone’s app store and search KSAT. Or here are some direct links:

Logging in to the new KSAT News app

We recommend logging into the app before taking it for a spin. All of the features are most easily accessible when you’re logged in. If you already have a free log-in to the KSAT website, you’ll use the same log-in. If you do not, you can create a log-in on the app.

Here’s how to do log-in:

Tap on the menu icon next to the KSAT logo.

Tap the gear icon to access the user log-in interface.

Tap “Log-in” and when prompted, tap continue to give the log-in dialogue permission to open.

If you have a KSAT log-in, you’ll enter it. If you don’t, this is where you’ll create one.

You will only have to log into the app one time to access exclusive Insider content, share photos through KSAT Connect and comment.

Customizing the new KSAT News app

You’ll navigate the new app by tapping on the menu icon at the top of the screen. It’s the one that has three dots and three lines.

We’ve redesigned the app to give users customization options.

To customize your news feed, select “Customize Page.” A settings screen will let you choose how you want to view your Home Page feed.

To add or reorder the categories, you can tap the green “plus circle” to add the sections to your list of included topics.

To rearrange, you just tap, hold and drag the tab.

If there is a topic you don’t want to see on your homepage, you can remove it by tapping the red “minus circle” and then confirming that you want to delete it from your list.

You’ll need to save your changes at the top right of the screen.

Insiders who log in to the new KSAT app will see an exclusive section dedicated to Insider content. There will be some articles that will be accessible only to logged-in Insiders.

Save your favorite articles

The new KSAT news app allows you to save your favorite articles so you can re-read them later.

To save an article, you’ll select the star at the top of the article screen.

You can view your saved articles by tapping the star icon at the top center of our menu screen.

Watch livestreams on the KSAT app

The new KSAT app has an improved video experience.

The home screen will give prompts indicating when a time-sensitive livestream is currently live.

There is also a section on the app dedicated to your livestream options.

People using the app with an Apple device will have additional features including picture-in-picture viewing and Airplay casting.

The picture-in-picture viewing allows you to continue browsing your favorite articles while the livestream plays wherever you drag the mini player on your screen.

Airplay casting means you can cast the livestream to other Apple or compatible devices for viewing.

Access to the KSAT Weather app

KSAT News app users will now be able to navigate to the KSAT Weather Authority app from the home screen by clicking on the weather icon. You can also access it from the slide-out menu.

To access this feature, a person must also have the KSAT Weather Authority app downloaded to their device.

If you don’t already have the KSAT Weather Authority app, you can download it here:

iPhone users

Android users