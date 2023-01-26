Have you seen him? SAPD says he robbed a Home Depot store last month.

The search for an aggravated robbery suspect has surpassed one month and authorities are now asking for the public’s help in locating and identifying him.

San Antonio police were called to a Home Depot store in the 2600 block of SW Military Drive on Dec. 22.

The suspect, a man, went inside the store, grabbed some merchandise and left without paying, according to SAPD.

Police said the suspect was approached by a 40-year-old man outside of the store and he pulled a knife on him. The suspect then left the scene with merchandise in hand. It’s unknown if there were any injuries.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the Crime Stoppers of San Antonio at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867) or visit its website here. Tips can be made anonymously.

Submitting a credible tip to Crime Stoppers that helps lead to an arrest could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

