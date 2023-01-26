59º

Have you seen him? SAPD says he robbed a Home Depot store last month.

The suspect is also accused of pulling a knife on someone after the robbery, police say

Cody King, Digital Journalist

The search for an aggravated robbery suspect has surpassed one month and authorities are now asking for the public’s help in locating and identifying him. (San Antonio Crime Stoppers/KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The search for an aggravated robbery suspect has surpassed one month, and authorities are now asking for the public’s help in locating and identifying him.

San Antonio police were called to a Home Depot store in the 2600 block of SW Military Drive on Dec. 22.

The suspect, a man, went inside the store, grabbed some merchandise and left without paying, according to SAPD.

Police said the suspect was approached by a 40-year-old man outside of the store and he pulled a knife on him. The suspect then left the scene with merchandise in hand. It’s unknown if there were any injuries.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the Crime Stoppers of San Antonio at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867) or visit its website here. Tips can be made anonymously.

Submitting a credible tip to Crime Stoppers that helps lead to an arrest could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

