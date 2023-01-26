SAPD asks for public’s help to identify man accused of stealing teen’s car at knifepoint

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect who stole a teen’s car at knifepoint while at an East Side car wash.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of stealing a teen’s car at knifepoint while at an East Side car wash.

The incident happened on Jan. 7 at the Zip-In Car Wash in the 220 block of Essex Street, not far from South Hackberry Street and Interstate 37.

According to police, the 17-year-old victim was washing his car when a man approached him and threatened him with a knife. That’s when, police say, the man took the teen’s car and drove off.

Police said officers searched the area, but no suspect was found.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.