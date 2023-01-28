Man arrested after holding teens at gunpoint, kidnapping 15-year-old girl, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 35-year-old man was arrested and charged in a kidnapping case after deputies rescued a 15-year-old girl he had taken at gunpoint, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Around 12:30 p.m. Friday, a group of three teens, including the girl and two other high school-aged boys, were all in a vehicle in southwest Bexar County.

The driver noticed a black Dodge Ram pickup truck started to follow their vehicle and pulled up to them at a red light, Salazar said.

The man in the Ram pickup, identified as Alexander McCormick, physically cut off the vehicle the teens were in before exiting the truck and holding them at gunpoint, according to the sheriff.

Salazar said McCormick was known to one of the teens in the truck.

McCormick demanded the girl get out of the vehicle and into his truck, and she agreed to go with him, fearing for her safety, Salazar said.

The suspect took the girl to a home, where she was reunited with one of the teens — her boyfriend.

Salazar said words were exchanged at the home, and the teen and man agreed to take her to a park to drop her off.

On the way to the park, the girl initiated a video call with the other teen who had been left behind and communicated that she would be dropped off at the park.

Unbeknownst to her, the teen left behind had communicated with BCSO. Deputies came up with a plan and rescued the girl from the park while also detaining McCormick, Salazar said.

The sheriff said deputies found the original weapon used in the kidnapping and a shotgun in the suspect’s vehicle.

McCormick is charged with aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony, and aggravated assault with a weapon, a second-degree felony. Both charges carry a bond of $60,000 each, Salazar said.

At the time of his arrest, McCormick was out on bond for another felony offense, according to the sheriff.

Salazar said the previous case had similar circumstances in which McCormick allegedly threatened some young people he accused of damaging his truck.