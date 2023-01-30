SILVER ALERT: Converse police searching for missing 65-year-old woman with cognitive impairment

Valeeta Bobbitt was last spotted in the 10400 block of Rock Cove Lane on Saturday

CONVERSE, Texas – Converse police are searching for a missing 65-year-old woman with cognitive impairment who was last seen Saturday afternoon, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety Silver Alert.

Valeeta Bobbitt was last spotted in the 10400 block of Rock Cove Lane in Converse around 2:30 p.m. Saturday in a blue 2019 Ford Fiesta with Tennessee license plate 4M81P8.

Bobbitt is 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 145 pounds and has white hair and brown eyes. It’s unknown what she was last wearing.

Police believe her disappearance poses a threat to her health and safety. Anyone with information is asked to call Converse PD at 210-658-2322.