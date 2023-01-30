36º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Legoland Discovery Center announces 2023 Mini-Model Builder Crew

Chosen crew members receive two annual year passes to Legoland

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: Legoland, KSATKids, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIOLegoland has announced the members of its 2023 Mini-Model Builder Crew.

Each year, a group of student builders, ages 6-12, are assembled to work with Legoland Discovery Center on building projects and workshops to learn building techniques throughout the year.

Chosen crew members receive two annual year passes to Legoland.

2023 Mini-Model Builder Crew Members:

  • Charles Allison
  • Ethan Allsup
  • Damien Barrera
  • Belen Barrientez
  • Dylan Mason Fairburn
  • Ethan Fry
  • Elle Gilmore
  • Ezekiel Gonzales
  • Lydia Ireland
  • Teddy Pokluda
  • Samson Solis
  • Hudson Wadsworth

READ ALSO:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emily Ramirez is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

email