Legoland Discovery Center announces 2023 Mini-Model Builder Crew

SAN ANTONIO – Legoland has announced the members of its 2023 Mini-Model Builder Crew.
Each year, a group of student builders, ages 6-12, are assembled to work with Legoland Discovery Center on building projects and workshops to learn building techniques throughout the year.
Chosen crew members receive two annual year passes to Legoland.
2023 Mini-Model Builder Crew Members:
- Charles Allison
- Ethan Allsup
- Damien Barrera
- Belen Barrientez
- Dylan Mason Fairburn
- Ethan Fry
- Elle Gilmore
- Ezekiel Gonzales
- Lydia Ireland
- Teddy Pokluda
- Samson Solis
- Hudson Wadsworth
