SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek clues, suspect in 2012 slaying of 25-year-old man

Juan Pablo Ramirez was shot, killed during confrontation in H-E-B parking lot on Jan. 29, 2012.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for the slaying of a 25-year-old man.

According to police, Juan Pablo Ramirez was shot and killed around 8:45 p.m. on Jan. 29, 2012 in the 2600 block of West Commerce Street.

Police said Ramirez was involved in a dispute with somebody in an H.E.B parking lot. That’s when, police say, the assailant pulled out a gun and shot into Ramirez’s vehicle, striking and killing him.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.