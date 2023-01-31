Suspect linked to multiple robberies arrested after being caught red-handed on South Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 68-year-old man was arrested after he was caught red-handed by robbery detectives who followed him into a South Side dollar store, according to San Antonio police.

Robbery Task Force detectives were conducting surveillance Tuesday on the South Side when they recognized a vehicle linked to robberies reported over the past three days.

Police followed the vehicle to multiple stores, where they say the suspect, James Kirkwood, attempted to enter several stores that were closed.

Kirkwood was unsuccessful until he got into a dollar store in the 2100 block of Zarzamora that was open for business, SAPD said.

Detectives followed the man in, where they saw him rob the store with a firearm while wearing a mask and observed people with their hands up, police said. No shots were fired.

Within seconds of robbing the store, police detained Kirkwood and took him into custody.

Video surveillance in previous robberies showed the car Kirkwood was driving, which had a particular dent on it. The dent helped police link the vehicle to the suspect.

Kirkwood faces one charge of aggravated robbery, with charges involving other robbery investigations pending, police said.

Officers said Kirkwood was on parole for robbery out of Houston.

KSAT will update you with more information as it becomes available.