Deputies execute warrant for assault charge and find drugs, weapons, counterfeit cash, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – Deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehensive Unit uncovered weapons, drugs and counterfeit cash as they executed an arrest warrant for a teen wanted on assault charges, according to BCSO.

The deputies were executing warrants on Jan. 18 for Jesus De La Cruz, 18, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault of a pregnant person.

He was arrested without incident, BCSO said, but as deputies were executing a search warrant inside the residence in the 4000 block of Fortuna Place, they discovered multiple weapons and drugs and now De La Cruz is facing additional charges. Two others were also taken into custody.

According to BCSO, deputies found “large amounts” of counterfeit bills, two Glock pistols modified to be fully automatic, another Glock pistol, loaded magazines, Xanax, marijuana and other items.

Jesus De La Cruz is now facing additional felony charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a prohibited firearm, and possession of a criminal instrument. He was also charged with violating the conditions of his bond or protective order.

Deputies also arrested Edgar Javier De La Cruz, 42, on a misdemeanor charge of interfering with public duties.

Edgar Javier De La Cruz, 42, was arrested by BCSO on a charge of Interfere with Public Duties, Class B misdemeanor (BCSO/KSAT)

Joey Abigail Luna, 21, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance.