SeaWorld San Antonio is hiring for hundreds of positions

SAN ANTONIO – SeaWorld San Antonio is hosting two job fairs this weekend to help fill hundreds of positions across a variety of areas.

SeaWorld San Antonio and Aquatica are looking for full- and part-time workers for areas like park operations, merchandise, food service, hosts, security, lifeguards, ride operators and more.

The job fairs will be:

Friday, Feb. 3 from 3-7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hopeful hires are asked to apply at SeaWorldJobs.com ahead of the job fairs to help fast-track the process. There will be an opportunity to select a time to conduct an interview as well.

Employees get free admission to both parks, free and discount tickets for friends, family and other perks, including free parking and discounts on food, merchandise and in-park experiences.

There are also referral bonuses, recognition awards and advancement opportunities, park officials said.