BMWs, pickup trucks and more will be available at SAPD vehicle auction Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO – Several luxury vehicles will be included in the upcoming San Antonio Police Department vehicle auction.

Four BMWs, several pickup trucks and more will be available for bidding during the auction.

The SAPD asset seizure vehicle auction will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 3625 Growdon Road.

Registration will be from 3-6 p.m.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and the auction begins at 6 p.m.

Here is the full list of vehicles that will be available:

Vehicles to be auctioned by Legal Asset Seizure Unit on Feb. 7, 2023 (San Antonio Police Department)

SAPD lists the following rules for the auction:

Bidders must register before the start of the sale.

Registration and viewing begins at 5 p.m.

Payment is by cash or credit card (No American Express).

Units must be paid for on the day of the sale.

Vehicles may be picked up on Thursday and Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

ALL vehicles must be removed by 6 p.m. on Friday.

For more information call 210-207-7932.