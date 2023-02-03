Here’s what’s on sale in February

SAN ANTONIO – February may be short on days, but it has plenty of sweetheart deals.

With Valentine’s Day and Presidents Day coming up, Consumer Reports says you can expect sales on mattresses, smartphones, winter clothing and more.

With Samsung’s newest smartphone, the Galaxy S23, coming out in the middle of the month, now can be a good time to score a deal on another model.

“Whenever any new phone hits the market, we often see those previous models start to go on sale, and you’ll see lots of trade-in specials across all the major carriers,” Consumer Reports Shopping Editor Samantha Gordon said.

For a larger screen, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite aced CR’s tests and is as low as $299 at Amazon. That’s $50 saved.

If you’re tired of troubleshooting your printer, February might be the time to get a new one. This Epson EcoTank is as low as $229.99 at Amazon and Office Depot.

The inkjet printer has inexpensive printing costs and the tanks hold plenty of refillable ink, meaning you’ll spend less on printing year after year.

Later in the month, look for Presidents Day sales events on big-ticket items like dishwashers and mattresses.

“You should never pay full price for a mattress, so if you’re in the market for one right now, wait until the end of the month. That’s when all of the major brands are going to have their best discounts,” Gordon said.

The Helix Midnight Luxe is a top-rated inner spring mattress. The queen size is now on sale for $1899 at Helix Sleep. Consumer Reports says based on its tests, this mattresses’ durability is top-notch, meaning after eight years of simulated use, there are no noticeable changes in support and only minor changes in firmness.

With the Super Bowl coming up Feb. 12, be on the lookout on sales on big TVs.

And, for other sales, think winter products, everything from sweaters to space heaters. Retailers will be looking to move the merchandise to make room for spring inventory.

Also on KSAT.com: