H-E-B ousts Amazon as best grocer in US, report says

SAN ANTONIO – Amazon is no longer the nation’s favorite grocery store — Texas-based H-E-B has ousted the retail giant for the title of the best grocer in the U.S.

Dunhumby released its sixth annual report of top grocers and H-E-B was given top honors, followed by Costco and Amazon at No. 2 and 3 respectively.

H-E-B previously took home second place mentions in 2021 and 2022.

The report states that the top retailers tend to outperform the rest of the market on benefits and costs to consumers.

H-E-B, Costco and Amazon “provide the best combination of customer benefits while minimizing customer costs,” according to Dunhumby.

The report states that the importance of loyalty rewards and personalized promotions jumped in importance from 9% in 2019 to 25% in 2022.

“With the staying power of seamlessness, this increased need for personalization has staying power as well,” Dunhumby reported. “It is worth repeating though that, if you are a retailer trying to appeal to the majority of your customers, your base prices have to be competitive.”

Here are the top 10 grocery retailers for 2023 based on Dunhumby’s report:

H-E-B Costco Amazon Wegmans Sam’s Club Market Basket Amazon Fresh Trader Joe’s WinCo Foods BJ’s

