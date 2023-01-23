H-E-B to open new store this week in Cibolo

The new Cibolo H-E-B will officially open to the public on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.

CIBOLO, Texas – One of the fastest-growing cities in the area will have its own grocery store this week.

H-E-B will open its newest store at 6 a.m. on Wednesday in Cibolo.

The grocer has owned the 45-acre property at the corner of FM 1103 and Main Street for more than a decade but didn’t commit to building a store there until 2021. The agreement was signed in the thick of supply shortages that were causing construction delays and the city gave H-E-B until June of 2023 to complete the store. Crews finished months ahead of that deadline.

Cibolo is booming with a population of 32,000 — about 10 times as many residents as it had 20 years ago. The store will also draw residents from other nearby areas of Marion, Santa Clara and Schertz.

Until now, the closest H-E-B is about 15 minutes away in Schertz, and it’s one of the busiest stores in the San Antonio area.

The 110,000-square-foot Cibolo store will have a drive-thru pharmacy and offer curbside service and home delivery. Unlike the Schertz store, it won’t be an H-E-B Plus, but the Cibolo store will feature an H-E-B Brand Shop.

The new Cibolo H-E-B will officially open to the public on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (H-E-B)

Last year, former City Councilman and current Mayor Mark Allen said H-E-B was also developing a walking trail near an adjacent pond that will have benches for sitting and possibly a small pier for fishing.

The city of Cibolo is giving H-E-B a 10-year rebate of the maintenance and operation portion of the ad valorem tax and impact fee credits.

City Manager Wayne Reed estimates the agreement will give H-E-B a maximum benefit of $2.2 million in rebates while giving the city of Cibolo more than $5.3 million in revenue over the first 10 years and more than $30 million in capital investments.

The store is expected to bring in 350 new jobs with an average salary of $26,146.