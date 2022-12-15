H-E-B opens first brand shop in San Antonio at Northwest Side store; one of four in Texas

H-E-B fans in San Antonio can now get their hands on brand merchandise at a local H-E-B Plus! store.
The San Antonio-based grocery chain added the H-E-B Brand Shop to its location at Bandera Road and Loop 1604, the company announced on Thursday.
This is the only H-E-B Brand Shop in San Antonio, and one of few currently in Texas. The product line is also available at the Main Street H-E-B in Kerrville and the stores in Frisco and Plano.
“H-E-B plans to bring H-E-B Brand Shop to more stores across the state, starting early next year,” the chain said in a news release.
In the line, which launched last month, customers can find shirts, socks, baby clothes, hats, coffee mugs, shoes, and stickers.
“With H-E-B Brand Shop, H-E-B superfans in the San Antonio area can now show their pride for their favorite Texas retailer by donning H-E-B brand-centric gear no matter where they are,” the release states.
Some of the merchandise includes “I Love My H-E-B” socks and a baby onesie with an H-E-B badge that says H-E-Baby.
Read also: