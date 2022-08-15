80º

H-E-B announces first-ever store in Tarrant County

The well-known Texas grocery store is expanding into the Dallas-Fort Worth area

Emily Ramirez

Tags: HEB, Texas
DALLAS – H-E-B announced this week that the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Tarrant county is getting its first H-E-B grocery store.

The store will open in Mansfield at U.S. 287 and East Broad Street and will be the first H-E-B to open in Tarrant County as the Texas chain continues to spread across the Dallas metropolitan area, according to H-E-B.

“We are excited to officially announce that H-E-B is coming to Mansfield,” said H-E-B executive vice president Juan-Carlos Rück in a news release. “We look forward to providing this dynamic and growing city with the best H-E-B has to offer.”

“For years, our residents have asked for an H-E-B, and on behalf of the City Council, we are proud to welcome this economic driver and much-desired business to Mansfield,” said Mayor Michael Evans in a news release.

