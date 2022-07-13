Bringing ‘comfort and style’ into Texas homes, H-E-B introduces two new lines of home décor

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B has announced the opening of two new product lines that company officials said will bring “comfort and style” into homes across Texas.

As part of the Home by H-E-B department, the company introduced the collections in a news release.

Haven + Key Collection

Customers can expect to find modern, signature styles for their homes that will create an inviting and cozy space. The home décor products are also designed to withstand everyday use.

Items featured in the collection include candles, mirrors, toss pillows, kitchen textiles, rugs, throw blankets. Pre-assembled furniture such as accent chairs made with 100% leather are also available, according to the release.

The collection features classic treasures and eclectic décor that showcase “sleek silhouettes, rich textures, and versatile color palates.”

Home by H-E-B product photo. (H-E-B)

Home by H-E-B product photo. (H-E-B)

Home by H-E-B product photo. (H-E-B)

Texas Proud Collection

The state pride-themed collection will celebrate the bold and distinctive style of Texas, bringing home the iconic spirit of the Lone Star State.

Ad

Items to be featured in the line include wood and antler art, leather goods, cowhide benches and candles.

With the goal to stay on trend, both collections will be updated throughout the year.

Home by H-E-B product photo. (H-E-B)

Home by H-E-B product photo. (H-E-B)

Home by H-E-B product photo. (H-E-B)

Sabina Israelian-Garcia, H-E-B Group Vice President of General Merchandise, Drug Store, and Beauty, explained why the company continues to expand its brand.

“At H-E-B, we’re always looking for ways to offer unique, quality shopping experience, and Home by H-E-B is another way we’re able to better meet the needs of Texans,” Israelian-Garcia said.

The Haven + Key and Texas Proud home décor collections are currently located at H-E-B stores in San Antonio, New Braunfels , Brownsville, Burleson and Corpus Christi.

Each home décor collection will vary in size and layout and product selection will be tailored to each location.

The newest Home by H-E-B is set to open on July 14 at the H-E-B plus! store at Highway 281 and Evans Road in San Antonio. Collections at the store will be among the largest in the company with more than 2,500 feet featuring more than 500 home décor items.

Ad

Additionally, many new renovated stores will feature Home by H-E-B departments, including the new stores in Frisco and Plano, which are slated to open in the DFW area later this year.

Items from both collections will be available for purchase in-store, via Curbside pickup, and by Home Delivery at select collections.

Also on KSAT: