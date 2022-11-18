H-E-B to launch brand merchandise shops across Texas

H-E-B fans, get excited.

Celebrating its 117th anniversary, the grocer has launched its first brand shop.

Earlier this week, the brand shop made its debut at the H-E-B on Main Street in Kerrville, where the company originated in 1905, according to a news release.

Customers can find shirts, socks, baby clothes, hats, coffee mugs, shoes, and stickers in the brand shop.

H-E-B plans to bring its brand shop to stores in every region across the state by early 2023.

“At H-E-B, we’re always looking for ways to offer our loyal customers exclusive, quality products, and with the H-E-B Brand Shop, we’re excited to give our super fans opportunities to celebrate and showoff their passion for all things H-E-B,” said Sabina Israelian-Garcia, H-E-B Group Vice President of General Merchandise, Drug Store and Beauty.

H-E-B's new brand shop (H-E-B)

H-E-B's new brand shop (H-E-B)

H-E-B opens new brand shop (H-E-B)

Read also: