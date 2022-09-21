H-E-B fans flock to Frisco for grand opening of North Texas location

FRISCO, Texas – H-E-B fans flocked to Frisco on Wednesday morning as the beloved Texas grocery chain opened its first store in the DFW metroplex.

Hundreds of people lined up for the grand opening as a high school marching band performed in front of piles of pumpkins at the store’s entrance.

Frisco is located about 25 minutes north of Dallas and shoppers have been anticipating the store opening for more than a year.

It’s H-E-B’s first flagship store in the area, though six Central Market stores have been serving DFW-area shoppers for more than two decades.

Another H-E-B will open in Plano later this fall. The company also announced that a store is coming to Mansfield and has plans for future stores in the DFW area.

Hundreds of people are in line for the H-E-B grand opening in FRISCO @CBSDFW @BrookeKatzTV @krussellcbs11 pic.twitter.com/zwMF1Qc3nD — Kennedi Walker (@_KennediWalker) September 21, 2022

The 118,000-square-foot H-E-B Frisco store will have a True Texas BBQ restaurant, full-service pharmacy and a Home by H-E-B home decor department.

“Opening our flagship H-E-B format in the DFW area has been an aspirational goal of ours for many years, and the company has a long-term commitment to serve a broad range of customers and communities across North Texas,” said Central Market Division President Stephen Butt.

In true Texas fashion, the Frisco location will also serve specialty items like the DFW sushi roll, made with avocado, cucumber, spicy tuna, and salmon that’s seared and topped with spicy mayo and green onions. The store is also offering a new Café Ole coffee blend, Taste of DFW, which is medium-bodied with caramel, chocolate, and pecan flavors.

“The DFW Metroplex is among the most competitive markets in the nation, and our H-E-B Partners are committed to work hard every day to earn the trust of our customers,” Butt said.

H-E-B also incorporated art installations from several local artists, which are featured throughout a two-acre green space next to the store.

Among the art installations are a mosaic bench from Wanda Montemayor, which used tiles decorated by H-E-B Partners, art teachers, firefighters, area kids, and other DFW locals. (H-E-B)

The grocery chain is the largest privately held employer in Texas and will employ roughly 750 partners at the new location. More than 85% of the employees were hired from the Frisco area, according to a news release.

“H-E-B is a company known for its steadfast commitment to Texas, and we’re excited they’re now a part of our community,” said Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney. “So, let me be the first to say, Frisco, welcome to My H-E-B.”

The store will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. It’s located at 4800 Main Street in Frisco.

