H-E-B to host upcoming career fairs for manufacturing and warehousing departments

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B will host three upcoming career fairs for roles in the manufacturing and warehousing departments.

On-site interviews will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 14, Oct. 12 and Nov. 9 at 5600 Business Park — Suite 509, near Loop 410 and Rittiman Road.

Candidates do not have to register or schedule an appointment to attend a career fair.

Applicants are encouraged to fill out an application prior to attending a career fair to expedite the process.

Open positions are available at various locations and include full- and part-time roles.

No previous experience is required and training will be provided.

Benefits for H-E-B partners include health, vision and dental insurance, 401K plans, bi-annual pay reviews, paid time off, sick pay, paid holidays and parental leave.

For a list of available positions and to apply, visit heb.com/careers.

