H-E-B launches debit card with 5% cash back on qualifying purchases, spending and savings account

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B has launched a debit card that gives 5% cash back on qualifying items and offers a spending and savings account.

The San Antonio-based grocery giant said customers can sign up for the debit account program starting Monday, Sept. 12.

Customers who use their H-E-B debit card in-store or online for curbside and delivery can get 5% cash back on H-E-B-branded products, according to a news release.

Those brands include H-E-B, Hill Country Fare, Meal Simple, Field & Future by H-E-B, Home by H-E-B, Kodi, Cocinaware, H-E-B Kitchen & Table and GTC.

The release states that the cashback amount will be added to the customer’s debit account after the transaction is completed.

“At H-E-B, we’re always looking to provide Texans more ways to save,” Ashwin Nathan, the H-E-B Group vice president of marketing, said in the release. “With the H-E-B debit card, customers can have a more rewarding shopping experience that allows them to keep more money in their pockets while enjoying valuable benefits and perks.”

Ad

The H-E-B debit card can be used as a spending card – anywhere Mastercard is accepted – with an optional savings account, the release states.

Customers can add money to the card by linking it to another debit card or bank account, enrolling in direct deposit, or adding cash at a store.

“Customers can set up direct deposit to get paid up to 2 days faster from paychecks, income tax returns, Social Security, and other government payments,” the release states.

Other perks include no monthly fees and free withdrawals from H-E-B-branded ATMs.

For more information, click here. Customers can only sign up for the card online.

Read also: