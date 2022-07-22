H-E-B opens e-commerce fulfillment center in Central Texas to serve online shoppers

LEANDER, Texas – Texas grocery giant H-E-B opened a 50,000-square-foot fulfillment center in the Hill Country to support the demand for online shopping.

H-E-B said the e-commerce fulfillment center in Leander will help with Curbside and Home Delivery orders in the city and surrounding counties in Central Texas. Leander is located in Williamson County, just north of Austin.

A news release states that the center will hold goods used in those digital orders. They “allow for more capacity, greater efficiency, less aisle congestion for the in-store shopper, and better product availability,” the release adds.

This is the chain’s fifth e-commerce fulfillment center, and more are expected to open across Texas by the end of next year.

One of those will be located in Plano as H-E-B plans to expand in the North Texas Metroplex.

“At H-E-B, we’re always looking for ways to offer Texans a better shopping experience and more options to choose how they shop, pay for, and receive their products,” Kedar Patel, H-E-B vice president of e-commerce, said in the release. “Across our business we are adopting innovative technologies that give our Partners the tools they need to provide top-quality service to our customers whether they shop online or in our stores.”

The Leander center is expected to employ more than 150 people.

H-E-B will hold a job fair for the facility from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Wednesday. For more information on applying, visit heb.com/careers or text LeanderEFC to 81931.

To mark the facility’s opening on Wednesday, H-E-B donated $2,500 each to the Leander Public Library and the Open My World Therapeutic Riding Center.

