Are you looking for work? Edgewood ISD is looking to fill several positions at its job fair on Thursday.

Some jobs the district is looking to fill include custodians, bus drivers and child nutrition specialists.

The job fair will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Edgewood Performing Arts Theatre at 402 Lance Street.

Applicants will need to fill out an application online ahead of time. Click here for more information.