Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex finally getting H-E-B stores

SAN ANTONIOS – H-E-B is taking its Primo Picks up north with an expansion into the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

The San Antonio-based grocery chain on Friday said two stores, one in Frisco and the other in Plano, are slated to open in fall 2022. The groundbreakings are projected for the summer.

The two flagship stores will “build on the company’s longstanding presence in the area and reinforce its commitment to serve more customers in this dynamic and growing part of Texas,” officials said in a news release.

Officials said details about the new stores will be given at groundbreaking ceremonies.

Frisco’s store will be located at the intersection of Legacy Drive and Main Street. Plano’s store will be located at the intersection of Preston Road and Spring Creek Parkway.

This won’t be the grocery chain’s first presence in the North Texas Metroplex, though.

Central Market stores opened in the area in 2001 and serve communities in Dallas, Plano, Southlake and Fort Worth.

The chain’s Favor Delivery is also present in 29 cities in the area.

“This is an exciting day as we share plans to expand our presence in the DFW market with the introduction of H-E-B, our flagship banner, to our growing network of stores,” Stephen Butt, president of the Central Market division of H-E-B, said in a news release. “For the past 20 years, Central Market has been committed to earning customers’ trust, and H-E-B Partners will work hard to earn the confidence of the many new shoppers we look forward to serving in the Plano and Frisco communities.”

Juan-Carlos Rück, H-E-B’s executive vice president of the North West Food/Drug Division, said the two stores will feature “the best of H-E-B with products and services our customers have come to love and expect.”

