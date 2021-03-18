photo
H-E-B employees get free zoo admission, discounts for guests March 20-28

Next week is H-E-B Partners Appreciation Week at the San Antonio Zoo

Julie Moreno
, Executive Producer/Digital Content

The San Antonio Zoo is offering H-E-B employees free admission during H-E-B Partners Appreciation Week. (San Antonio Zoo)

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B employees get free admission to the zoo with discounts for guests during the San Antonio Zoo’s H-E-B Partners Appreciation Week March 20-28.

Each employee can receive a free standard admission ticket, plus 50% off standard admission for up to four guests on the same day.

To qualify, a person must be a current employee of H-E-B and must present a valid and current H-E-B ID.

“Texans are afforded a Texas size level of comfort in times of need simply by having H-E-B by our side and H-E-B’s Partners work tirelessly and selflessly to provide for Texans in good times and in bad.” said Tim Morrow, President & CEO San Antonio Zoo in a press release. “H-E-B has also been a longtime supporter of San Antonio Zoo, and by sponsoring the zoo’s hand sanitizing stations throughout the pandemic, it has helped us to operate in the safest way possible.”

