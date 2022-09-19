H-E-B accepting nominations for Excellence in Education Awards

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B is currently accepting nominations for educators for the 2023 H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards.

H-E-B first launched its Excellence in Education Awards program alongside the Texas Association of School Administrators in 2002 to make a positive impact on the public education system in Texas.

H-E-B helps educators in the Texas school system. (H-E-B)

The Excellence in Education Awards has awarded almost $13 million to benefit Texas public schools, school boards, early childhood facilities, teachers, and principals, over the past 20-plus years, according to a news release.

H-E-B helps Texas teachers. (H-E-B)

Applications will be accepted through October 17. This year’s awards gala will take place on April 30 in the Alamo city.

