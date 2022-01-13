H-E-B is named #2 grocery retailer in US, beat out only by Amazon

SAN ANTONIO – Texas’ beloved grocer H-E-B has once again been named among the best grocers in the country.

A report from Dunnhumby lists H-E-B at No. 2, beat out only by Amazon. Other area retailers like Trader Joe’s, Costco, Sam’s Club, Walmart and Target also made the list.

According to the report, “H-E-B maintained its spot at number two, continuing to display its strategic superiority over the competition by holding its ground on its traditionally strong balance of great Price perception and great Quality perception.”

Dunnhumby cited H-E-B’s private brand as a major factor in the ranking, in addition to the grocer’s improvement across digital platforms in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the second year in a row that Amazon has claimed the top spot. The previous year, H-E-B reigned at No. 1.

The report states that Amazon “is the retailer with the strongest Customer value proposition” and that it “continues to benefit from the growing importance of Digital and Speed, which already happen to have been its biggest competitive advantages before Covid.”

Dunnhumby lists the following as the top grocers in the nation for 2021: