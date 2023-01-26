H-E-B hack goes viral on TikTok, even former employee says she didn’t know

SAN ANTONIO – It’s not so much a hack as it is a relatively unknown service but it proves once again that no store does more than H-E-B.

A viral TikTok posted over the weekend revealed that H-E-B will steam and season your seafood in-store so you can head home with a piping hot dinner.

KSAT reached out to H-E-B and spokesperson Julie Bedingfield confirmed that most seafood service departments have steaming capabilities in stores.

“This is a service we’ve been proud to offer customers for many years,” Bedingfield said.

TikTok user lucystylezz posted the viral video, which shows her walking up to the seafood counter at H-E-B and asking if they cook the food for customers.

The H-E-B partner confirms they steam items and even offer a variety of seasonings.

Bedingfield confirmed that Old Bay, lemon pepper and Creole are offered at most stores.

“Some items that are best steamed are lobster, crab and shrimp,” Bedingfield said.

The H-E-B partner also listed lobster, crab and shrimp as some of the best items shoppers can get steamed.

Comments on the video ranged from shock to excitement.

Kierra Taylor commented on the video saying she used to work at H-E-B and even she didn’t know about the “hack.”

Another commenter, Val Gonzales, said she buys pounds of steamed shrimp in the lemon pepper seasoning.

TikToker Willly C said, “they Cajun shrimp is FIREEEEEEE.”

Any H-E-B hacks you want to share? Let us know in the comments.