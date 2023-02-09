Baby Trend, CPSC warn about stroller canopy after child dies

SAN ANTONIO – Baby Trend and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission are warning parents about Sit N’ Stand Double and Ultra strollers following the death of a 14-month-old child.

According to regulators, the child was not actually in the stroller but died after his neck became trapped between the pivoting canopy tube and the armrest. The father was nearby but was unable to see the child until it was too late.

Pictured is one of the recalled Sit N’ Stand Double and Ultra strollers. (Baby Trend)

Baby Trend said the space in front of and behind the strollers’ pivoting front canopy “can entrap a child’s head or neck if a non-occupant child climbs on the exterior of the stroller or when a child in the front seat of the stroller is not securely restrained in the seat using all five points of the harness. Entrapment could lead to a loss of consciousness, serious injury, or death.”

The company also received a report of a 17-month-old who was partially secured and suffered neck bruises when he became trapped.

Parents are urged to remove the canopy when not in use, not allow children to play on strollers, and fully secure children in the stroller with the harness.

The model numbers involved start with SS76 or SS66.

The strollers have been sold since 2009 at Walmart, Kohl’s, Target and BuyBuy Baby as well as online at Baby Trend, Amazon and Bed Bath and Beyond.

Purina prescription dog food recalled

Purina said it was notified about two dog showing signs of vitamin D toxicity after eating the food. The dogs recovered after they stopped eating the food.

The recall involves select lots of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental prescription dry dog food. It is sold by prescription.

Pictured is recalled Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental prescription dry dog food. (Purina)

Vitamin D toxicity may include vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and kidney problems.

Here’s what’s affected and should be thrown out:

Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental (PPVD EL) in 8-pound and 20-pound bags

UPC Codes:

38100 19190 – 8 lb

38100 19192 – 20 lb

Production Codes:

2249 1082

2250 1082

2276 1082

2277 1082

2290 1082

2360 1082

2361 1082

Skip Hop recalls part of children’s activity gym

Nearly a half million plush baby toys are recalled because they are a choking danger.

Skip Hop recalled the plush cloud component of the Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gym because the rain drops can come off and a child could choke on them. The cloud attaches to the activity center by a plastic ring.

Pictured is a recalled Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gym. (Skip Hop)

Style number 307150 and UPC 879674025721 are printed on the playmat.

Owners are urged to cut the raindrops from the cloud, and submit photos on Skip Hop’s website to get a $10 gift card.

They were sold at several retailers, including Amazon, Target, BuyBuy Baby, Macy’s, Barnes & Noble and Kohls from June 2016 through December 2022.

IKEA swivel chairs recalled

IKEA has recalled about 12,000 ODGER Swivel Chairs because the chairs’ leg base can break and cause people to fall.

Pictured is a recalled ODGER Swivel Chair sold at IKEA. (IKEA)

IKEA said it received 4 reports of the leg base breaking, including 2 reports of consumers who were hurt.

The chairs were sold in the color anthracite (gray). The name and date stamp can be found under the seat, molded into the chair material. The recalled chairs have a date stamp before and including 2221.

They were sold at IKEA stores and online from October 2019 through December 2022 for about $160.

IKEA is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled swivel chairs. The chairs can be returned to any IKEA store for a full refund. No proof of purchase is necessary.

Consumers who don’t want return it to the store can also contact IKEA for instructions on how to dispose of the chair for a refund.