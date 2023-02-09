40º

Motorcyclist, 2 others hospitalized after crash on West Side, SAPD says

The motorcyclist and one of the pedestrians is in serious condition

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Joe Arredondo, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Several people are recovering in an area hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle at a West Side intersection, according to San Antonio police.

The crashed happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on W. Martin Street and N. General McMullen Drive.

Police said three pedestrians, a man and two women, were walking on the crosswalk when a motorcycle heading north struck them.

The man who was hit was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition, SAPD said. One of the women was taken to an area hospital but had injuries that were not life-threatening. The pair are in their 30s.

Another woman was struck by the motorcycle but was not taken to the hospital. Officers questioned her at the scene.

The motorcycle driver, a man in his 20s, was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said. At last check, he was unresponsive when he was transported.

It’s unknown if any charges will stem from the crash. We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

Joe Arredondo is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.