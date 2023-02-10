Turkish American Association of SA begins sending donations to earthquake-stricken Turkey

SAN ANTONIO – Rescue teams in turkey are still searching through the rubble looking for survivors after two powerful earthquakes destroyed thousands of buildings along the Turkey-Syria border.

Yusuf Kayak, who lives in Austin, is heartbroken seeing videos of his home country — in shambles.

Some of his relatives are still missing.

“There is nothing that we can do right now. They saved three or four of their family members from the rubble but rest … they can’t even do anything,” Kayak said.

Kayak said he knows at least 10 people who died in the 7.8-magnitude earthquake.

The death toll Thursday is nearing 20,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

“It makes me feel like crying because I lost people that I knew,” Kayak said.

While he feels helpless far from home, there is a way to help the survivors.

The Turkish American Association of San Antonio collected an 18-wheeler full of winter gear and hygiene products. The truck will drive the supplies to the Turkish Consulate in Houston, where the donations will be send to those directly in need.

Meloke Yeince of the Turkish American Association of San Antonio said he is grateful for the support so far, but there is a long road to recovery.

“It’s wonderful to get this much support, this is kind of at the same time, it’s a little bit beginning, so we will ask for them to support us more you know like a monetary donations especially needed,” Yeince said.

Monetary donations can be sent through the TAA website here.

