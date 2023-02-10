Wagner HS robotics team makes it to UIL semi-regionals, builds communication, teamwork in students

SAN ANTONIO – The robotics team at Wagner High School focuses on building a variety of skills with students, from communication to teamwork.

The team started in 2016 and has grown ever since.

“As a team captain, I feel really lucky because I have seen the team grow. Not only in those skills, building, driving and programming, but also working together, being like a second family. It really means a lot,” Billy Hoswell, a student at Wagner High School said.

The team recently competed against some of the best in Texas at the FIRST Tech Challenge in Buda, Texas. The made it to the semi-regionals.

“It felt so cool. It was very rewarding because Austin teams are known for being really strong and we got to be right up there in the semi-regionals. So it was really cool,” Hoswell said.

Students part of the team say they are excited to keep learning and have big plans after high school.

“I plan on majoring in mechanical engineering in college,” Orlando Martinez, a student said.

