Boerne ISD partners with Day 1 Bags to collect goods for those in need

A total of 4,035 goods were collected through ‘Love Delivered’ event

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

Boerne ISD partnered with Day 1 Bags to collect goods for those in need (Boerne ISD)

SAN ANTONIO – The Boerne ISD community has partnered with the nonprofit organization Day 1 bags to provide foster care kids and nursing homes with quality goods.

The donation event collected a total of 4,035 items, which included socks, blankets, and valentines, to be distributed to nursing home residents and foster youth, a news release said.

The donations collected will serve 12 nursing and retirement homes and nine foster youth agencies, a total of approximately 1,850 individuals reached.

Around 30 volunteers of all ages were involved in sorting the goods before they were distributed.

About the Author:

Emily Ramirez is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

