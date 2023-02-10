Boerne ISD partners with Day 1 Bags to collect goods for those in need

Boerne ISD partnered with Day 1 Bags to collect goods for those in need

SAN ANTONIO – The Boerne ISD community has partnered with the nonprofit organization Day 1 bags to provide foster care kids and nursing homes with quality goods.

The donation event collected a total of 4,035 items, which included socks, blankets, and valentines, to be distributed to nursing home residents and foster youth, a news release said.

The donations collected will serve 12 nursing and retirement homes and nine foster youth agencies, a total of approximately 1,850 individuals reached.

Around 30 volunteers of all ages were involved in sorting the goods before they were distributed.

