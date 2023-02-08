51º

Smithson Valley student receives $4,000 scholarship in ‘Voice of Democracy’ contest

Student was among the top 10 finalists in the state of Texas

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

Smithson Valley student (Smithson Valley High School)

A Smithson Valley High School student’s entry in this year’s Voice of Democracy contest was among the top 10 finalists in Texas.

Jeffrey Jarman, an 11th grader, was awarded a $4,000 scholarship from the competition.

This year, more than 2,300 high school students from around Texas entered the audio-essay contest, sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars, with the theme, “Why is the Veteran Important?”

In the audio essay he submitted in October, Jarman spoke about how veterans matter “for the morale of the country, the morale of the people” and for being great role models.

“Without Veterans, we may not get to live in this wonderful country, the United States of America, that we live in right now,” said Jarmin. “I don’t ever want to take for granted the sacrifices they have so freely given for me and our country. We owe our veterans so much.”

