Jefferson High School’s lasso rope and dance team to show off their skills at Western Heritage Parade

SAN ANTONIO – The Lasso Rope and Dance team at Jefferson High School has been changing the lives of students since 1932.

Students part of the team are not only learning dance techniques and rope tricks, but are also working as a team.

“They are learning how to be good members of society. They have time management skills. They are ambassadors on campus,” said Christina Neal, head spirit director of Jefferson High School.

The studens’ hard work and dedication to the team shines through in every performance.

High School Junior Hailey Martinez is one of the students and has a passion for dance.

“Its kind of tiring sometimes, but I really do enjoy it, because when you work hard and you see your efforts come into a great performance it’s a really good feeling,” Martinez said.

The students are getting ready to show off their skills at the 2023 Western Heritage Parade on Saturday.

“I love seeing the reactions of people when they see us roping,” Martinez said.

The festivities will start at 11 a.m. and be broadcast on KSAT 12, livestreamed on KSAT.com, KSAT+ app and shown on YouTube.