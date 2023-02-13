Have you seen him? SAPD searching for missing 69-year-old man

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit is searching for a 69-year-old man who disappeared last week.

Gregory Taylor was last seen on Friday, Feb. 10 in the 400 block of West Hollywood Avenue, just north of downtown.

Taylor is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

SAPD says Taylor has a medical condition, wears glasses, is right-handed and presently has curly ear-top length hair. It is unclear what he last was wearing.

If you have information about the location of this missing person, contact the San Antonio Police Department’s missing person’s unit at (210) 207-7660.

