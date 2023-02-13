Man startled while sleeping in van on city’s West Side accidentally shoots himself

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was startled while sleeping in his van accidentally fired his gun, critically wounding himself, according to San Antonio police.

It happened around 7 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Enrique M. Barrera Parking near S. Acme Road.

The man suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

Police found him in a parking lot inside a van, where they believe he had been living.

Police initially thought the man's wound was not serious. However, paramedics determined it was life-threatening. (KSAT 12 News)

Officers said initially they believe his wound wasn’t serious.

However, after examining him, paramedics determined it was a life-threatening wound.

The man was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Police say it appears the shooting was an accident and they do not suspect any criminal actions involved.

They say it appears the man had been living out of both the van and a camper next to it, along with three dogs.

They planned to turn over the pets to Animal Care Services.

No other information was available about the man early on.