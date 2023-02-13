Hundreds to gather to clean up San Antonio waterways this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – The 28th annual city-wide clean up event Basura Bash takes place on Feb. 18 and organizers say they are hoping to exceed last year’s turnout.

Last year, more than 1,800 people participated and they collected more than 22 tons of trash.

“You pay attention to our watershed, and when it rains, all our trash, all our water, everything comes down to our lowest point. That’s our creek. So you take a hike around our creeks, and you will find some trash really quick,” Charles Blank, executive director of River Aid San Antonio said.

Tobin Trailhead is one of 22 sites that will be cleaned this weekend. In the past, they’ve found everything from plastics, mattresses and even a boat.

“If we don’t protect these environments, they will become degraded and we won’t have any wildlife in our city and our ecology will unfortunately degrade,” Blank said.

The organization is currently looking for volunteers to clean up Martinez Creek, Rodriguez Park and Culebra Park. Those interested can found out more information by clicking here.