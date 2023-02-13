Study shows mortality for recently pregnant women increased during the pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – The mortality rates for pregnant women and women who died within a year of being pregnant rose dramatically from 2019 to 2020 and mental health issues played a big part, according to a recent study.

Researchers from Texas State University, the University of Texas at San Antonio and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas found that the mortality rate for non-medical, or nonpregnancy causes rose by 36%.

The study also found that the mortality rate for pregnancy-associated causes rose by 22%.

“Up until the pandemic, a higher proportion of pregnancy-related deaths were medical. In 2020, it shifted,” said TSU Department of Psychology Professor Krista Howard.

“The pandemic really put a pause on social interaction. Many women had an increase in mental health issues, such as postpartum depression, and a decrease in access to healthcare. If new moms don’t have access to healthcare, they won’t go in for much-needed prenatal and follow-up care post-birth,” Howard said.

The increase in maternal deaths due to mental health issues also tracks with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s data, which shows mental health conditions were an underlying cause of pregnancy-related death in 23% of women from 2017-2019.

“Use of alcohol and drugs are a maladaptive coping mechanism,” Howard said. “People with higher levels of stress may turn to these because it’s the only thing they have, which in turn may lead to higher mortality rates.”

The study found a significant increase in maternal deaths due to drug poisoning, motor vehicle deaths, and homicide, according to a press release.

The CDC’s findings indicate that more than 80%, or four out of five, of pregnancy-related deaths, are preventable.

“We really need to help get rid of the stigma that’s been associated with depression for so long,” said Howard. “It keeps people from seeking help and increases negative coping behaviors, including substance use. Mental health issues increased dramatically because of the pandemic. Screening for depression and anxiety during pregnancy and postpartum is necessary.”

Wanda Barfield, Director of CDC’s Division of Reproductive Health, said these statistics “highlight the need for quality improvement initiatives in states, hospitals, and communities that ensure all people who are pregnant or postpartum get the right care at the right time.”

The study from the CDC also found that 53% of pregnancy-related deaths happen up to one year after delivery.

“By following this research further, the better we can understand the impact of the pandemic on maternal mortality,” said Howard.

She is hoping the team will be able to include data from the COVID-19 pandemic years 2021 and 2022 in future research.

Compared with non-Hispanic White women, American Indian or Alaska Native women had significantly higher mortality rates across all causes of death, according to the study. Non-Hispanic Black women had significantly higher mortality rates for all causes except drug poisoning and suicide.

