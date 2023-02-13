Suspect speeds 85 mph into oncoming traffic while trying to evade deputies on stolen motorcycle, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been charged with multiple crimes after speeding into oncoming traffic while trying to evade authorities over the weekend, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Roath, 49, was arrested just before midnight on Saturday on charges including tampering with evidence, evading arrest and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

A BCSO deputy reported seeing Roath speeding on a motorcycle in a residential area and passing stop signs in the 900 block of Scale Street.

The deputy tried to pull him over but Roath allegedly sped into oncoming traffic on Vance Jackson, reaching speeds of 85 mph in a 35 mph zone, deputies said.

According to BCSO, the pursuit continued until Roath attempted to turn right from Vance Jackson onto the NW Loop 410 eastbound access road and struck a curb, causing him to crash.

Roath was arrested at the scene and taken to the hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The motorcycle was reported stolen and Roath was also found to have an active warrant.

