Windcrest police seek man in robbery, assault

WINDCREST, Texas – The Windcrest Police Department says they are searching for a man in connection with a robbery that happened back in early January.

Marlon Meshon Lewis, AKA Marlow Fussell, is wanted for a robbery and assault with bodily injury that occurred in the city of Windcrest.

Lewis is 6 feet, 8 inches tall, about 220 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a warrant out for a previous offense, under his alias.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Lewis is encouraged to contact the Windcrest Police Department at 210-655-2666.

All information provided is anonymous and confidential, police said.

