Man shot during family altercation outside Southeast Side pediatrician’s office

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot outside a Southeast Side pediatrician’s office Monday morning after showing up while his ex-girlfriend and child were inside for a doctor’s visit, San Antonio police said.

According to a sergeant on the scene, the man who fired the shots was a family member who said he was there to protect the woman and child because she was afraid.

SAPD said there had been a history of contention between the woman and the father of her child, so she asked her brother to go to the appointment with her.

The woman’s brother was waiting in the car when the woman’s ex-boyfriend showed up.

During a short altercation, the brother shot the woman’s ex-boyfriend.

The man, in his 30s, had injuries that were described as life-threatening.

The shooter told police he was defending himself.

The shooting is still under investigation.

