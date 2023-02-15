Man, woman shoot each other during gun battle inside Southtown apartment building, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man and woman are being treated for gunshot wounds that they suffered when they apparently shot each other early Wednesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers found the man at his apartment in the 300 block of W. Cevallos Street.

They say the woman had made her way outside the building and was found on a sidewalk.

A preliminary report says the man told officers the woman had kicked in the door of his apartment shortly before 3 a.m.

He said he grabbed his gun because he knew she also was armed.

She was shot in her stomach, while the man was wounded in his arm.

Both were listed in critical condition, the report said.

It is still unclear why the two, who are both 25-years-old, became involved in the dispute. Police also declined to mention the relationship between them.

During the shootout, which officers said happened in a hallway, a stray bullet went into another apartment where it hit a water pipe.

People affected by that water leak gathered in the lobby of the building until they were able to go back home.

Police say the woman, who they consider a suspect in this case, will be charged by proxy with aggravated assault.