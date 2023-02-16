Hybrids, EVs rule Consumer Reports’ top new cars

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re in the market for a new car this year, Consumer Reports’ Top Picks may steer you toward a hybrid or EV. Seven of their top 10 are hybrid or all-electric.

To find the top vehicles of 2023, the experts at Consumer Reports drove hundreds of thousands of miles on more than 200 vehicles, and sorted through mounds of data from more than 50 tests including safety, and real-world owner experiences relating to reliability and owner satisfaction.

“Simply put, these are vehicles that stand out in their respective categories, " said Consumer Reports’ Jennifer Stockburger. “Our ‘Top Picks’ have to come standard with key safety features, including automatic emergency braking that operates at highway speed and includes pedestrian detection.”

Price continues to be a major factor for buyers. For vehicles in the $25,000 and less category, Consumer Reports recommends the Toyota Corolla Cross Small SUV ($23,060 - $28,465) or Corolla Hybrid Sedan ($22,800 - $26,640). These are cars that will continue to save you money down the line with great fuel economy and few repairs.

Consumer Reports says the 2023 Nissan Leaf, ranging in price from $28,040 to $36,040, proves that not all electric cars come with jolting prices.

“The Leaf was really the first mainstream EV when it launched over a decade ago, and it continues to show that EVs can be reliable and inexpensive,” Stockburger said.

For a midsized sedan, Consumer Reports recommends the Toyota Camry Hybrid ($26,220 - $36,645), which returned “a stunning 47 mpg overall” in Consumer Reports’ tests.

SUVs are as popular as ever. This year, the Subaru Forester ($26,395 - $36,495), Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid ($35,910 - $41,570) and three-row Kia Telluride ($35,890 - $52,985) all made Consumer Reports’ list.

Consumer Reports says the brand-new Ford Maverick Hybrid ($22,595 - $28,355) is a fun alternative to small SUVs. It’s a pickup truck that gets 37 mpg. It has five seats and a 4 and 1/2 feet of truck bed.

For those ready to splurge, the Lexus NX350h ($41,995 - $57,805) and the Tesla Model 3 ($43,490 - $53,990) are Consumer Reports’ top picks that cost more than $45,000.

Notably absent are two vehicles that have continuously been on the list in years past, the Lexus R-X and Toyota Prius. The reason: Both popular models were redesigned for 2023 and are being tested right now by Consumer Reports.

Also on KSAT.com: