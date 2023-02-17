Starbucks ready-to-drink vanilla Frappuccinos recalled for possibly containing glass pieces, FDA says

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 16: A view of Starbucks Frappaccino during Fall 2011 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at Lincoln Center on February 16, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for IMG)

Check your fridges! If you have a bottled Starbucks Frappuccino Vanilla drink, you may need to throw it out.

PepsiCo has issued a recall for more than 25,000 cases of the Starbucks beverage due to glass pieces that may be found in the bottles, according to the FDA’s report.

The drinks were shipped nationwide to various retailers and are not being sold at Starbucks cafes.

According to the FDA, the drinks included in the recall have these expiration dates: March 8, 2023; May 29, 2023; June 4, 2023 and June 10, 2023.

Retail locations are currently working to remove the drinks from their shelves, according to a report from ABC News.

If you’ve purchased one of the recalled drinks, you can call Consumer Relations at 1-800-211-8307 for comments or questions.

Also on KSAT: